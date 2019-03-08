|
Ryan John Francis 5/4/1949 to 28/2/2019 Much loved son of Frank (dec.) and Marge, brother of Margaret (dec.) and Janet, uncle and godfather of Elisabeth, friend to Oliver, great uncle of Benjamin and Nicholas. Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service at St James Catholic Church, Muswellbrook on Wednesday 13th March 2019 commencing at 11am followed by Private Cremation. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
