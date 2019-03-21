Home
Our Katie 23-3-2010 We heard your voice in the wind today, and we turned to see your face, The warmth of the wind caressed us as we stood silently in place. We felt your touch in the sun today, as it's warmth filled the sky we closed our eyes for your embrace and our spirit soared high. We saw your eyes in the window pane as we watched the falling rain, it seamed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name Katie as long as the sun shines, the wind blows, the rain falls, we hold you close in our heart you may have died but you are not gone. You will live inside of us forever, keep your arms around her Dad for that is all our hearts know. We miss you, Our World Mum, Sister's Gina, Donna, Brother's Johny, Dean & Jeff, Loving niece Miranda



Published in Scone Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019
