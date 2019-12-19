Home
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St Marys Catholic Church
Dorothy Jeanette CLEMENTSON

Dorothy Jeanette CLEMENTSON Notice
Clementson Dorothy Jeanette (Dot) Passed away peacefully on Sunday the 15th December. Late of Scone. Loving Wife of George. Loved Mother of Patrick, Darren, Kim, Belinda & their families. Aged 74 Years A funeral service for Dot will be held on Friday the 20th December 2019 at 10am in St Marys Catholic Church, followed by interment in the Scone Lawn Cemetery. Scone Funeral Services John Folpp (Director) 02 6545 2281 www.sconefuneral services.net.au



Published in Scone Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019
