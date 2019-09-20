|
CAREY Edith May (known as May) Passed away 16th September 2019. Late of Muswellbrook Loving Wife of Harold (dec'd). Very much loved Mother of Phillip, Cheryl, Wayne, Leanne & Andrew. Aged 91 Years The Funeral Service for May will be held Friday 20th September 2019 in St. Alban's Anglican Church Muswellbrook commencing at 1:00pm followed by interment in the Muswellbrook Lawn Cemetery. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019