Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith May CAREY

Edith May CAREY Notice
CAREY Edith May (known as May) Passed away 16th September 2019. Late of Muswellbrook Loving Wife of Harold (dec'd). Very much loved Mother of Phillip, Cheryl, Wayne, Leanne & Andrew. Aged 91 Years The Funeral Service for May will be held Friday 20th September 2019 in St. Alban's Anglican Church Muswellbrook commencing at 1:00pm followed by interment in the Muswellbrook Lawn Cemetery. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.