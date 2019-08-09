|
Casey Gavin Michael Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 5th August 2019. Late of "Maryvale" Kayuga. Loving husband of Adrienne. Loving Father and Father in Law of Edwina & Ben. Loving Brother & Brother in Law to Rosemary & Denny. Loved and missed by all his family and friends. Aged 69 years The Funeral Service for Gavin will be held in St James Catholic Church Muswellbrook commencing at 11am Monday 12th August followed by interment in the Catholic Cemetery Muswellbrook. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019