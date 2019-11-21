|
|
J.E. Lawler "Dad" 10 Years Memories of our Dad We do not need a special day to bring you to our minds the days we do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when we awake we know that you are gone and no one knows the heartache as we try to carry on. Our heart still aches with sadness and silent tears still flow. What it meant to lose you no one will ever know our thoughts are always with you. Your place no one can fill in life we loved you dearly in death we love you still there will always be heartache and silent tears but always a precious memory of the days when you were here. If tears would make a staircase and heartache make a lane we'd walk the path to heaven and bring you home again. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Our family chain is broken now and nothing seems the same but God has you and our Patty angel as God calls us one by one the chain will link again. Love & miss you Loving wife Judy, Gina, John, Dean, Donna & Jeff & Miranda.
Published in Scone Advocate on Nov. 21, 2019