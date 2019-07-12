|
GOODACRE Kate Rose 30th July 2019
Late of Muswellbrook, formerly of Newcastle.
Much loved daughter of Belinda, Paul and Graeme. Adored sister of Aaron and Sam.
Aged 19 years
Family and friend's are invited to attend a Celebration of Kate's life this Wednesday 17th July 2019 commencing 2pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: http://goldenoldiesanimalrescue.com/donation-2/
or
https://www.beyondblue.org.au/get-involved/make-a-donation/tax-appeal-2019.
Family have requested to please wear black jeans, black top and or a hoody.
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on July 12, 2019