Cox Kevin Frederick Passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 19th November 2019. Late of Sandy Hollow. Loving Father of Warwick & Tracey. Brother to Shirley Wicks, Faye Jones & Merton Cox. Loved Grandfather & Great Grandfather. Aged 81 years A funeral service for Kevin will be held on Tuesday the 26th November 2019 at 10am in St Bernards Catholic Church, Denman followed by interment in the Giants Creek Cemetery. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019