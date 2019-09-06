|
Kim BOWDITCH Of Singleton and formerly of Muswellbrook, Aged 58 years passed away peacefully on 30 August 2019. Kim's family would like to warmly invite everyone to share a memorial service with them to be held in the gardens of the Segenhoe Inn, Aberdeen at 11:00am Monday 9 th September 2019. Kim was a dearly loved mother to Chris, Jodie, Johno, Tamika, Ashlee, Troy and their extended families. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019