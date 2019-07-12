|
RILEY Paul Joseph Died 8 th July 2019. Late of Muswellbrook. Loving husband of Joy. Very much loved Father & Father In Law of Michael & Kelly, Bernard & Catherine Domonic & Leah. Cherished Grandpa of Sophie, Matilda, Max, Isobel & Grace. Dearest brother of Gordon, Shirley, Lorraine, Noreen, John (dec'd) Marie, Patrick (dec'd), Jennifer, Clare, Lawrence, Roger & Graham. Fond Brother In Law Aged 79 Years Very much loved by his family and friends. The Funeral Service for Paul will be held Monday 15th July 2019 in St. James Catholic Church Muswellbrook. Commencing at 11:00am followed by Interment in the Muswellbrook Lawn Cemetery. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in Muswellbrook Chronicle on July 12, 2019