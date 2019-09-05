Home
Peter DOWDEN-PARKER

Peter DOWDEN-PARKER Notice
Peter John Earle DOWDEN-PARKER Passed away in the Hillcrest Nursing Home, Gloucester, on the 24th August 2019, seven years to the day of the passing of his beloved wife, Susan. He was 89. Much loved father of Sarah and Timothy and sadly missed by his seven grandchildren in Darwin and Perth: Huey, Chloe, Bonnie, Meg, Ellery, Rosie and Tate. Dad was known for his love of food, friends, cats and rowing. He was also clever, well read and very kind. Peter loved the Scone community. In retirement, he was active in Probus, ADFAS, Men's Shed, SAM U3A and the RSL. Peter was never shy to rouse the political establishment when he believed the occasion was merited.
Published in Scone Advocate on Sept. 5, 2019
